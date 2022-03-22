China launches safety overhaul of civil aviation after plane crash

China's regulator on Tuesday directed immediate launch of a two-week-long safety overhaul of the sector after a passenger plane crashed a day earlier with 132 people aboard.

In addition to previous safety supervision and guidance, the safety overhaul aims to further strengthen the investigation of hidden dangers in the sector to ensure the absolute safety of aviation operations and people's lives, the Civil Aviation Administration of said in a circular.

The safety overhaul covers all regional air-traffic management bureaus, companies involved in civil aviation transport and general aviation, relevant service providers, airport operators, flight training organizations, among .

During the overhaul, emphasis will be laid on areas such as professional team construction, the implementation of rules and standards, and the ability to ensure safety, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The Eastern Airlines Boeing 737 aircraft, which departed from Kunming and was bound for Guangzhou on Monday, crashed into a mountainous area near Molang Village in Tengxian County in the city of Wuzhou at 2:38 p.m., causing a mountain fire.

