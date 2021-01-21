China locks down 1.7 million as coronavirus outbreak worsens: Report

-
Beijing has imposed a lockdown of 1.7 million people in part of the Chinese capital as officials race to prevent a Covid-19 resurgence in the country’s northern region from seeping into its most important city.
Daxing district in southern Beijing, where its new airport is located, has been sealed off from the rest of the country after six infections were found there. The total number of cases in Beijing stands at 15, while over a thousand infections have been found nationwide since early January, mostly in China’s vast rural northern provinces.
While the number of cases is small compared to outbreaks in western countries, the flareup — fueled by an unusually cold winter — is China’s biggest coronavirus challenge since the Wuhan crisis a year ago given its potential to spread to the capital of over 20 million people, China’s cultural and political center.
UK hospitals like war zones
Some British hospitals look like war zones with doctors struggling to cope with an influx of patients infected with Covid-19, the government's top scientific adviser said, as the death toll rose by a record daily amount towards 100,000.
