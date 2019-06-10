China mulls security system over US pressure on its hi-tech firms

China has announced plans to set up a national technology security management list system in a bid to protect its high-tech firms from being arbitrarily targeted by the US in the wake of the intensified trade war between the two countries, official media reported.

The move comes after the US issued a ban on Chinese telecom giant Huawei's 5G services, warning other nations that the company's systems could be manipulated by Beijing to spy on other countries and disrupt critical communications.

Some countries, including Australia and New Zealand, have blocked Huawei from supplying equipment for 5G mobile networks.

The National Development and Reform Commission, which is China's top planning body has been tasked with organising a study on establishing a national technological security management list system, state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday.

The move, which is taken according to the National Security Law and other related laws and regulations, aims to "more effectively forestall and defuse national security risks," the commission said.