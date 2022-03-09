China mulls stakes in Russian energy, commodity companies: Report

-
ALSO READ
China's oil consumption seen peaking around 2026, Sinopec exec says
Sinopec signs China's largest long-term LNG contract with US firm
India makes clean energy commitments at UN summit
Cannot be 'one-size-fits-all solution': India at UN dialogue on energy
Why did Russia invade Ukraine? FAQs about the ongoing conflict
-
China is considering buying or increasing stakes in Russian energy and commodities companies, such as gas giant Gazprom and aluminum producer United Co. Rusal International, according to people familiar with the matter.
Beijing is in talks with its state-owned firms, including China National Petroleum, China Petrochemical, Aluminum Corporation of China and China Minmetals Corporation, on any opportunities for potential investments in Russian companies or assets, the people said.
Any deal would be to bolster China’s imports as it intensifies its focus on energy and food security — not as a show of support for Russia’s invasion in Ukraine — the people said.
The discussions are at an early stage and won’t necessarily lead to a deal, the people said, requesting anonymity as the discussions aren’t public. Some talks between Chinese and Russian energy companies have started to take place, according to separate sources. CNPC and China Petrochemical —known as Sinopec Group — declined to comment, according to the companies’ media officials.
Among China’s current energy investments in Russia, CNPC has a 20 per cent stake in the Yamal LNG project and a 10 per cent state in Arctic LNG 2, while Cnooc also owns 10 per cent of Arctic.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU