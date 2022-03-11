China not supplying aircraft parts after sanctions, says Russia

has refused to supply Russian airlines with aircraft parts, an official at Russia’s aviation authority was quoted by Russian news agencies as saying on Thursday, after Boeing and Airbus halted supply of components.

Russia’s aviation sector is being squeezed by Western sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine, with Russia’s foreign ministry warning this week that the safety of Russian passenger flights was under threat.

Agencies including Interfax quoted Valery Kudinov, a Rosaviatsia official responsible for maintaining airplane airworthiness, as saying that would look for opportunities to source parts from countries including Turkey and India after a failed attempt to obtain them from .

He also said Russian companies were registering their planes, many of which had been registered abroad, in after the US and sanctions on aviation and that he expects some to be returned to leasing companies.

