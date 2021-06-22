China orders Alipay, banks not to assist cryptocurrency trading

China summoned officials from its biggest banks to a meeting to reiterate a ban on services.

Representatives from Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Agricultural Bank of China and payment service provider were reminded of rules that prohibit from engaging in crypto-related transactions, according to a statement from the central bank on Monday.

The latest development is a sign that China will do whatever it takes to close any loopholes left in crypto trading. In May, China’s State Council — the country’s cabinet — called for a renewed crackdown on Bitcoin mining and trading activities.

China has longstanding rules that bar banks from offering crypto-related services. However, in the past few years, individuals have moved to trade the digital coins on over-the-counter platforms and even offshore exchanges.

Crypto activities “disrupt financial order and also breed risks of criminal activities like illegal cross-border asset transfers and money laundering,” according to the statement from China’s central bank.

The financial have pledged to step up inspections into crypto activity and close related accounts. They won’t offer account opening, clearing or settlement to assist crypto trading, they said.

China Construction Bank, Postal Savings Bank of China and Industrial Bank were also at the meeting, according to the PBOC statement.

The country’s tough regulatory stance is a contrast to the US, where crypto trading is big business. Banks such as JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs Group and Morgan Stanley are beginning to wade into the industry and offer products for wealthy clients that want access to the volatile asset class.

Bitcoin fell to a two-week low amid an intensifying crackdown in China.

The largest virtual currency fell 10 per cent to $32,350 as of 8.50 am in New York. Ether declined 13 per cent to $1,950.

“The PBOC crackdown is going further than initially expected,” said Jonathan Cheesman, head of over-the-counter and institutional sales at crypto derivatives exchange FTX. “Mining was phase one and speculation is phase two.”



Separately, a Chinese city, Ya’an, with abundant hydropower has stepped up action to rein in mining.