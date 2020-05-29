JUST IN
China parliament approves plan to rein in Hong Kong, defies global outcry

China says the legislation will aim to tackle secession, subversion, terrorism and foreign interference in the city

Protesters hold up their smartphone lights during a rally by education workers in Hong Kong

China’s parliament approved a decision on Thursday to go forward with national security legislation for Hong Kong that democracy activists in the city and Western countries fear could erode its freedoms and jeopardise its role as a global financial hub.

China says the legislation will aim to tackle secession, subversion, terrorism and foreign interference in the city but the plan, unveiled in Beijing last week, triggered the first big protests in Hong Kong for months.

Riot police were out in force in Hong Kong as its lawmakers debated another piece of legislation, a bill to criminalise disrespect of China’s national anthem, while the United States piled on pressure aimed at preserving the city’s autonomy.
First Published: Fri, May 29 2020. 02:19 IST

