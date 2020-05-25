China protests America's coronavirus restrictions on its airlines

-
ALSO READ
Lift coronavirus lockdown gradually to avert 'second wave', warn experts
Covid-19 Lockdown 3.0: Check what is allowed in your area, and what is not
Covid-19: These states have extended lockdown while Centre weighs decision
Coronavirus pandemic: China ends 76-day lockdown imposed on epicentre Wuhan
Covid-19: India among top 10 worst hit nations, sees biggest daily spike
-
China said on Monday it opposes all US restrictions imposed against Chinese airlines, responding to a report that the US Transportation Department has demanded Chinese carriers file their schedules and other flight details by May 27.
Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said flight restrictions imposed by Beijing treated all airlines equally and were due to efforts to curb Covid-19 related risks.
The US government late on Friday accused the Chinese government of making it impossible for US airlines to resume service to China.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU