Lufthansa, German govt agree on rescue package amid travel slump: Report
China protests America's coronavirus restrictions on its airlines

The US government late on Friday accused the Chinese government of making it impossible for US airlines to resume service to China

Reuters 

Photo: www.shutterstock.com

China said on Monday it opposes all US restrictions imposed against Chinese airlines, responding to a report that the US Transportation Department has demanded Chinese carriers file their schedules and other flight details by May 27.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said flight restrictions imposed by Beijing treated all airlines equally and were due to efforts to curb Covid-19 related risks.

The US government late on Friday accused the Chinese government of making it impossible for US airlines to resume service to China.

 
First Published: Mon, May 25 2020. 21:27 IST

