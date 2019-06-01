China raises maximum 25% punitive tariffs on $60 bn US goods amid tensions

on Saturday raised to maximum 25 per cent on $60 billion worth of US products, in retaliation to the US raising punitive on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods.

In May, after the Sino-US trade talks in Washington ended without a deal, the Trump administration imposed additional on $200 billion in Chinese goods to 25 per cent from 10 per cent.

The new tariffs range between 10 per cent and 25 per cent, state-run Daily said quoting a statement by the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council.

The list of goods includes beauty products, sports equipment, musical instruments, wine, condoms, diamonds, wood, fabric and toys.

The trade in 2018 totalled $659.84 billions, out of which China's exports constituted to about USD 539 billion and US exports about $120 billion.

US President is demanding that China reduce the massive trade deficit, which in 2018 increased to over $539 billion. He is also pressing for verifiable measures for protection of intellectual property rights, technology transfer and more access to American goods into Chinese markets.

On Friday, China said it would release a blacklist of "unreliable" foreign companies and individuals, hitting back after the US targeted telecom giant Huawei in their escalating trade war.

The US Commerce Department placed Huawei on an "entity list" on grounds of national security on May 16, a move that curbs its access to US-made components it needs for its equipment. A 90-day reprieve was later issued.

China's commerce ministry announced on Friday that it will release its own list of "unreliable entities".

On May 30, China also accused the US of following "naked economic terrorism” and threatened to stop exports of rare-earth metals, a key resource for iPhones and hi-tech missile guidance systems in America.

Between 2014 and 2017, the US imported 80 per cent of its rare earth compounds and metals from China, according to the US Geological Survey.