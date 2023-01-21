China reopening spurs record inflows into emerging market funds: BofA

-
ALSO READ
Global fund managers 'super bearish'; cash allocation at 20-year high: BofA
Volatile Indian equity markets, flows capping downside: BofA on 2023
Twitter Blue 'verification' rolled out in India, to cost Rs 719 per month
BofA's new target: Nifty50 to trade in 17,000-19,500 range this year
BofA cuts Nifty target to 17,500, cites rupee depreciation, global slowdown
-
Investors poured a record $12.7 billion into emerging-market debt and equity funds in the week to Wednesday, in response to China’s easing of its Covid-19 restrictions on activity, data on Friday from BofA Global Research showed.
The sudden shift in Chinese policy has boosted many different asset classes, from commodities and mining stocks to currencies and equity markets in popular tourist destinations.
Hong Kong’s share benchmark, the Hang Seng Index closed on Friday at an over six-month high ahead of the Lunar New Year Holiday.
Chinese onshore blue chips went into the break at a five-month peak.
The BofA data also showed weekly flows of $14.4 billion into bond funds, $7.5 billion into equities, $0.6 billion into cash and $0.6 billion from gold.
European equities witnessed their first weekly inflow in almost a year.
BofA said there were $0.2 billion of inflows to European stock funds, the first inflows in 49 weeks.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, January 21 2023. 00:14 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU