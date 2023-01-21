JUST IN
Chinese President Xi Jinping inspects troops' combat readiness along LAC
Business Standard

China reopening spurs record inflows into emerging market funds: BofA

The sudden shift in Chinese policy has boosted many different asset classes, from commodities and mining stocks to currencies and equity markets in popular tourist destinations

Reuters 

Chinese onshore blue chips went into the break at a five-month peak

Investors poured a record $12.7 billion into emerging-market debt and equity funds in the week to Wednesday, in response to China’s easing of its Covid-19 restrictions on activity, data on Friday from BofA Global Research showed.

The sudden shift in Chinese policy has boosted many different asset classes, from commodities and mining stocks to currencies and equity markets in popular tourist destinations.

Hong Kong’s share benchmark, the Hang Seng Index closed on Friday at an over six-month high ahead of the Lunar New Year Holiday.

Chinese onshore blue chips went into the break at a five-month peak.

The BofA data also showed weekly flows of $14.4 billion into bond funds, $7.5 billion into equities, $0.6 billion into cash and $0.6 billion from gold.

European equities witnessed their first weekly inflow in almost a year.

BofA said there were $0.2 billion of inflows to European stock funds, the first inflows in 49 weeks.

First Published: Sat, January 21 2023. 00:14 IST

