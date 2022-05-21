China reports 181 new local cases of Covid; one death in Shanghai

-
Despite Beijing's claim of a 'Zero COVID-19 Policy' in the country, the covid cases in China have been witnessing a surge on a regular basis. The country on Friday reported at least 181 locally transmitted confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 84 cases were found in Shanghai and 58 in Beijing, a local website reported on Saturday citing the National Health Commission.
The city of Shanghai also reported 784 locally transmitted asymptomatic infections of the virus, while one person succumbed to the infection.
Deputy Director of the Shanghai Health Commission, Zhao Dandan, said that the outpatient and emergency services, as well as the inpatient and surgery services in the city's hospitals, have kept increasing steadily since May.
He said that with the designated hospitals for COVID-19 treatment, all the top and secondary-level medical institutions in the city have been opened to the public for outpatient and emergency services, reported China Daily.
Apart from Shanghai and Beijing, three other provincial-level regions in China witnessed new local COVID-19 cases, including 32 in Sichuan, 6 in Tianjin and one in Henan, the China Daily reported.
With the new infections and following the recovery of 391 COVID-19 patients, the total confirmed cases under treatment in hospitals across the country stand at 4,715.
The report said that to date, there are 212 severe patients and 58 critically ill patients infected with COVID-19 under treatment in the city.
