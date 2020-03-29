China reports 45 new coronavirus cases, death toll rises to 3,305

has reported 45 new cases including one locally transmitted case while the death toll due to Covid-19 reached 3,300 with five new fatalities, health officials said Sunday.

The new domestically transmitted case was reported in Henan province on Saturday, the country's National Health Commission (NHC) said.

The five new fatalities were all reported from the epicentre Hubei province, taking the death toll to 3,300, it said.

With 44 new imported cases, their number has gone up to 693, the NHS said.

The overall confirmed cases on the mainland has reached 81,439 by the end of Saturday. This included 3,300 people who have died, 2,691 patients still undergoing treatment and 75,448 discharged after treatment.

The condition of the 742 people in hospital is severe, the NHS said, adding that 174 people are still suspected of being infected with the virus.





By the end of Saturday, 582 confirmed cases including four deaths have been reported in Hong Kong, 37 in Macao and 283 in Taiwan including two deaths, it said.

The Chinese city of Wuhan, where the outbreak first emerged, began lifting a two-month lockdown on Saturday by restarting some metro services and reopening borders, allowing some semblance of normality to return and families to reunite.

After being cut-off from the rest of the country for two months, the reopening of Wuhan marks a turning point in China’s fight against the virus, though the contagion has since spread to over 200 countries.

The country has cancelled visas for foreigners, restricted flights, imposed strict quarantine procedures for people returning from abroad to prevent the second wave of the attack in the country.

According to multiple reports, more than 30,500 people have died due to the disease across over 170 countries. Italy has the highest number of deaths at 10,023, followed by Spain 5,982 and 3,350.

The United States leads in the number of Covid-19 with 123,750 infections confirmed so far, followed by Italy (92,472) and (81,439).