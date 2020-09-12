China retaliates against American diplomats, including in Hong Kong

Beijing said it will take unspecified retaliatory measures against US diplomats in China, including those working in Hong Kong, following earlier moves by the Trump Administration to limit the ways Chinese diplomats can operate on US soil. China notified the US of the “reciprocal” measures being taken against its diplomats, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian stated on Friday, without giving any details.

“The US practice has severely violated law and basic norms governing relations and disrupted China-US relations and normal exchanges between the two sides.” Zhao said.