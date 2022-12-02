China's 2023 F1 Grand Prix will not take place due to Covid-19 pandemic

-
The Chinese Grand Prix will not take place in 2023 given the “ongoing difficulties stemming from Covid-19 situation”, Formula 1 said in a tweet.
Formula 1 is assessing alternative options to replace the slot on the 2023 calendar and will provide an update in due course, the organisation said in a statement available on its website on Friday.
The Covid-19 situation in China remains difficult even though Beijing is starting to allow some virus-infected people to isolate at home, starting with residents of the city’s most-populous district.
It’s a landmark shift that reflects the pressure officials are under from a record outbreak and public opposition to the Covid Zero policy.
The 24-race Formula 1 calendar for 2023 that was announced on Sept. 20 included a Grand Prix in China for April.
First Published: Fri, December 02 2022. 22:54 IST
