Others
Business Standard

China's 2023 F1 Grand Prix will not take place due to Covid-19 pandemic

Formula 1 is assessing alternative options to replace the slot on the 2023 calendar and will provide an update in due course, the organisation said in a statement available on its website

Topics
China | F1 racing

Albertina Torsoli & Gabriela Mello | Bloomberg 

Grand Prix
(Photo: Reuters)

The Chinese Grand Prix will not take place in 2023 given the “ongoing difficulties stemming from Covid-19 situation”, Formula 1 said in a tweet.

Formula 1 is assessing alternative options to replace the slot on the 2023 calendar and will provide an update in due course, the organisation said in a statement available on its website on Friday.

The Covid-19 situation in China remains difficult even though Beijing is starting to allow some virus-infected people to isolate at home, starting with residents of the city’s most-populous district.

It’s a landmark shift that reflects the pressure officials are under from a record outbreak and public opposition to the Covid Zero policy.

The 24-race Formula 1 calendar for 2023 that was announced on Sept. 20 included a Grand Prix in China for April.

Read our full coverage on China

First Published: Fri, December 02 2022. 22:54 IST

