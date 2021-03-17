China's Baidu raises $3.1 billion from Hong Kong secondary listing

-
ALSO READ
China's Baidu raises $3.08 billion from Hong Kong listing: Report
China's Baidu to sell around 4% of shares in Hong Kong listing: Report
Govt may keep China, Hong Kong out of foreign listing as tensions simmer
Three former pro-democracy lawmakers arrested in Hong Kong by police
No longer the Hong Kong we knew: Thousands flee for UK amid China crackdown
-
Baidu Inc has raised $3.1 billion in its Hong Kong secondary listing, according to a filing by the Chinese internet search giant.
New York-listed Baidu said it will sell 95 million shares at HK$252 ($32.45) apiece as part of the transaction.
The deal showed that the desire of Hong Kong's retail investors to buy into new stock market transactions shows no signs of slowing.
The retail tranche of the deal, which was worth 5% of the total share sale, was about 100 times oversubscribed, sources told Reuters, who added the institutional tranche was covered multiple times.
At that rate, 12% of the deal will be sold to those retail investors under Hong Kong's "clawback" rules. Hong Kong operates a "clawback" system where heavy oversubscription from small investors can result in them getting a greater share.
Demand for margin loans to buy into Baidu's deal also remains strong. Online broker Futu recorded 90,000 subscriptions from investors to borrow HK$14.7 billion in margin loans, according to a spokesman.
The price of HK$252.00 is a 2.7% discount to Baidu's closing price of $266.78 in New York on Tuesday, when its American Depository Shares (ADS) rose 0.47%.
The company's U.S.-listed shares fell 2.4% to $260.26 in early trading.
Baidu's shares are 23.37% higher so far this year and gained 4.6% while the Hong Kong bookbuild was underway.
One Baidu ADS is equivalent to eight of its Hong Kong shares, the company said. The shares will start trading on the Hong Kong market on March 23.
Baidu is the 15th Chinese company listed in the United States to carry out a so-called homecoming listing since Alibaba Group began the trend in November 2019.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU