China's biggest banks hit by margin squeeze amid bad loan pressure

-
ALSO READ
Decline in bad loans to improve profitability of banks: Report
IDBI Bank's CEO says the lender can recover $2.4 billion in bad loans
IIFCL profit surges to 80% to Rs 514 cr in Q4 due to reduction in bad loans
Union Bank of India Q1 net rises 32% at Rs 1,558 cr on lower bad loans
ESAF Small Finance Bank Q1 profit jumps to Rs 106 cr amid fall in bad loans
-
China’s biggest banks, including Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd., reported slowing earnings growth and eroding margins after being enlisted by Beijing to help stave off a deeper slump in the world’s second-biggest economy.
ICBC, the world’s biggest bank by assets, reported net income grew 4.9%, the slowest in two years, in the first half of the year, while earnings at Bank of China Ltd. and China Construction Bank Corp climbed 6.3% and 5.4% year-on-year, respectively. ICBC’s net interest margin slid to 2.03% from 2.12% and CCB’s narrowed to 2.09%, while BOC’s was unchanged at 1.76% from a year earlier.
The $52 trillion banking industry is facing an increasingly difficult year, with its largest lenders cutting loan rates while bad debt is piling up amid a property crisis. Authorities in Beijing are expecting them to help economic growth at the cost of earnings as they contend with falling home prices, stalled developments and a nationwide consumer mortgage boycott.
“The bank will further give play to its leading role as a large bank to implement, in a high-quality manner, the central government’s package of policies for maintaining stable economic growth, and be a good leader in countercyclical credit supply,” ICBC said in its report.
Key 1H figures:
- ICBC: Net income 171.5b yuan vs 163.5b yuan
- CCB: Net income 161.6b yuan vs 153.3b yuan
- BOC: Net income 119.9b yuan vs 112.8b yuan
The banking industry’s outstanding non-performing loans rose to a record 2.95 trillion yuan as of June. The lenders’ exposure to real estate is bigger than that of any other industry, with 39 trillion yuan in outstanding mortgages and 12 trillion yuan in loans to developers, official data show. In particular, Bank of China’s exposure to mainland property is higher than its peers, at about 38% of total loans.
ICBC reported its non-performing loan ratio on real estate rose to 5.47% in the first half from 4.79% at the end of 2021. Agricultural Bank of China Ltd. earlier said its real estate NPL grew to 3.97% from 3.39% at the end last year.
Bank of Communications Co. last week reported a 79% jump in non-performing property loans for the first half while China Merchants Bank Co. saw its non-performing loans to real estate double.
The squeeze of being told to lend more while borrowing demand is scant has also forced some big banks to employ unusual practices to shore up loan volumes.
China’s central bank this month cut its benchmark interest rate to shore up growth. A Bloomberg poll of economists forecast China’s annual economic growth at 3.5%, far below the official target of 5.5%, hurt by Covid lockdowns, tepid domestic demand and troubles in the real estate sector.
Banks will face even more margin pressure in the second half of the year as the impact of lower benchmark rates emerge, said Grace Wu, head of Greater China bank ratings at Fitch Ratings. Banks are facing capital constraints, with their core-capital positions having deteriorated this year, just as they are expected to boost lending.
“It puts banks in a bit of a tricky situation,” she said in a Bloomberg Television interview on Tuesday before the reports.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU