China's economic growth slumps to one of its worst in nearly 50 years
China's economic growth falls to 3% in 2022, not even half 2021's rate

Growth of the world's second largest economy slid to 2.9 per cent over a year earlier in December from the previous month's 3.9 per cent, government data showed Tuesday

AP  |  Beijing 

Photo: Bloomberg

China's economic growth fell to 3 per cent last year under pressure from antivirus controls and a real estate slump but is gradually reviving after restrictions that kept millions of people at home were lifted.

Growth of the world's second largest economy slid to 2.9 per cent over a year earlier in December from the previous month's 3.9 per cent, government data showed Tuesday.

Forecasters say activity is reviving but wary consumers are returning only gradually to shopping malls and restaurants amid a surge in COVID-19 infections. The government says the peak of that wave appears to have passed.

Last year's expansion was less than half of 2021's 8.1 per cent growth.

First Published: Tue, January 17 2023. 09:16 IST

