China's economic troubles may shadow boost to Xi Jinping's dominance

On the eve of a landmark Communist Party congress that’s set to confirm Xi Jinping’s third term in power, China’s economy is confronted with one of its most challenging periods in decades as household and business confidence plummets.
Latest data paint a picture of a weak economy, largely a consequence of Xi’s zero-tolerance approach to combating Covid infections and a crackdown on property sector debt.
Consumer-price figures for September raised the possibility of deflation in the economy as demand slumps. High-frequency indicators and a spike in Covid cases suggest economic weakness continued into October. Trade data — expected to be published Friday — will likely show exports, which have supported the economy through the pandemic, are slowing as European economies and the US stand on the brink of recession.
“Xi needs to respond to the rockiest economy Beijing has faced in decades,” said Jacob Gunter, a senior economy analyst at the Mercator Institute for China Studies in Germany.
Confidence data is particularly concerning, with household expectations for the job market dropping to a record low in the third quarter, and a reluctance to spend meaning bank savings jumped 56 per cent so far this year compared to 2021. Business surveys show their confidence is unusually low, making them reluctant to hire and invest.
First Published: Fri, October 14 2022. 22:25 IST
