China's Evergrande shares climb after winning bond payment delay

-
ALSO READ
Evergrande's founder amassed billions in dividends before crisis
How to tell if the Evergrande crisis is spilling beyond China
Evergrande Group's trading halted in Hong Kong as debt test looms
China steps up funding oversight of Evergrande property projects
Evergrande's $1.7 bn Hong Kong headquarters sale flops as buyer withdraws
-
Shares of China Evergrande Group edged up on Friday after the world's most indebted developer secured a crucial approval from onshore bondholders to delay payments on one of its bonds as more developers race to avert defaults.
Struggling with $300 billion in liabilities, including $19 billion in international bonds deemed to be in cross-default after missing a payment deadline last month, Evergrande is working to avoid a technical default onshore that would complicate its politically sensitive restructuring.
The firm reached an agreement with bondholders on Thursday to delay redemption and coupon payments for a 4.5 billion yuan ($707.52 million) bond which were due on Jan. 8 by six months.
"The approval was expected; bondholders would not want to break up with Evergrande now because they hope the problem could be resolved eventually," said Kington Lin, managing director of Asset Management Department at Canfield Securities Limited.
As of 0330 GMT, shares of Evergrande had climbed 1.2%, versus a 0.2% decline in the Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index . Its unit China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd jumped 8.1%.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU