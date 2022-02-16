China's factory inflation hits six-month low on government curbs

-
ALSO READ
Factory output decelerates in November, retail inflation spikes in December
Indian Oil Corporation, Adani Total Gas top bidders for city gas licenses
China's factory inflation hits 26-year high as power crunch bites
Coal stocks lose ground after Glasgow climate deal to reduce fuel's use
Coal India arm NCL dispatches 387k tonnes of highest-ever coal in one day
-
China's factory-gate inflation cooled to its slowest pace in six months in January, official data showed on Wednesday, as government measures to control surging raw material costs weighed on producer prices.
The producer price index (PPI) increased 9.1% from a year ago, the data showed, slower than the 9.5% growth tipped by a Reuters poll and a 10.3% gain in December, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said in a statement. It was the weakest pace since July.
Consumer price inflation also slowed year-on-year in January, the data showed.
The world's second-biggest economy faces multiple headwinds, weighed down by persistent weakness in the property sector and strict anti-coronavirus measures that have sapped consumer confidence and spending.
But steady falls in factory-gate price inflation from October's 26-year high have provided a buffer to downstream firms struggling with high raw material costs and supply shocks.
Globally, inflation is likely to persist for some time, but China's ability to cope with abnormal price fluctuations has improved, the country's state planner said earlier this month.
The supply of energy sources such as coal, oil and gas will be "guaranteed", the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said, noting it expects producer price inflation to slow further this year while consumer price inflation picks up.
China's consumer price index (CPI) inched up 0.9% last month from a year earlier. Economists in a Reuters poll had expected a 1% rise, after a 1.5% uptick in December.
Analysts believe cooling inflation could provide room for the central bank to ease policy to support the slowing economy.
China's central bank has cut interest rates and pumped more cash into the financial system to lower borrowing costs, with more easing steps expected.
(Reporting by Liangping Gao and Ryan Woo; Editing by Sam Holmes and Christian Schmollinger)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU