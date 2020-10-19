China's GDP grows 4.9% y-o-y in September quarter, misses expectations

-
ALSO READ
Chinese economy to rebound in H2 2020, stimulus needed to bolster recovery
China's factory recovery accelerates in July at a faster pace: PMI
China industrial profits rise 11.5% in June, signal economic recovery
China's August industrial output accelerates as recovery gathers pace
China's economy grows 3.2% as virus lockdowns for coronavirus are lifted
-
China's economic recovery disappointed in the third-quarter, growing 4.9 per cent from a year earlier and missing analyst expectations, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.
The growth was slower than the 5.2 per cent forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll, and followed 3.2 per cent growth in the second quarter.
The economy grew 0.7 per cent in the first nine months from a year earlier, the data showed.
The world's second-largest economy has been steadily recovering from decades-low growth seen in the first months of the year caused by the coronavirus shock.
The government has rolled out a raft of measures, including more fiscal spending, tax relief and cuts in lending rates and banks' reserve requirements to revive the coronavirus-hit economy and support employment.
On a quarter-on-quarter basis, GDP rose 2.7 per cent in July-September, the bureau said, compared with expectations for a 3.2 per cent rise and an 11.5 per cent rise in the previous quarter.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU