China's 'Lipstick Brother' livestream logs $2 billion in a day

China’s Li Jiaqi, a top livestream salesman widely known as the “lipstick brother,” sold $1.9 billion in goods on the first day of Alibaba Group’s annual shopping festival, as the country’s consumers splash out despite an economic slowdown.
Li, who earned his nickname by trying on various makeup products on his show, pre-sold 12 billion yuan in products ranging from Shiseido lotions to Apple AirPods, according to preliminary data compiled by e-commerce data specialist Taosj.com.
Li’s sales are a record for any show livestreamed on Alibaba’s Taobao online marketplace, according to data.
