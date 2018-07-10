China's much-hyped unicorn funds launched, but get a poor response

Once marketed with great fanfare as an “epoch-making gala for investors,” the six Chinese “unicorn” funds quietly began operations on Monday - alongside Xiaomi Corp’s lacklustre debut - after raising just one third of their original targets.

The six funds, launched to support mainland listings of home-grown tech firms such as smartphone maker Xiaomi and e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding, originally sought to raise 300 billion yuan ($45.33 billion) from retail and institutional investors. But they ended up with only 104.9 billion yuan among them, according statements published over the weekend, despite a massive marketing effort orchestrated by Chinese regulators.

The shortfall reflects reduced appetite for much-hyped tech IPOs in a market roiled by trade war fears. And investors are showing some distrust toward funding projects orchestrated by the Chinese government.

The funds were promoted as a special opportunity for mom-and-pop investors, who are allowed for the first time to participate in tech IPOs as cornerstone investors along with institutions.

But retail investor said he was not impressed.

“I’m very cautious toward such innovative funds, and I know little about CDRs,” Song said, referring to Chinese Depository Receipts, the instruments overseas—listed firms use for domestic listings, and to which the funds will subscribe.

Southern Fund Management, Merchants Fund and E Fund declined to comment.

The other three funds, AMC, and China Universal, could not be reached immediately for comment.

Some investors have drawn parallels between the and China's first outbound “QDII” funds promoted by the government 11 years ago.