China's top political advisory seeks supervision of live streaming industry

China's top political advisory body concluded its annual session on Thursday, calling for tightening supervision and rectification of the live streaming industry, reported local media.
The closing meeting of the fifth session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) was held on Thursday at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing and was attended by President Xi Jinping and other Chinese leaders, reported Xinhua.
The chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, Wang Yang, delivered a speech at the meeting.
A resolution on a work report of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee, a resolution on a report on how the proposals from political advisors have been handled since the previous annual session, a report on the examination of new proposals, and a political resolution on the fifth session of the 13th CPPCC National Committee were approved at the meeting, according to the media outlet.
Notably, Chinese political advisors and policymakers, who attended the annual session, have proposed tightening supervision and rectification of the live streaming industry, Global Times reported, adding that some of them also suggested punishment on tax evasion.
Punishing live streamers will serve as a wake-up call to the industry practitioners, which is key to healthy and equitable development of the new economic model in transformation, said Ma Jin, deputy chairman of the Shanghai Municipal Committee of the China Zhi Gong Party and a member of the National Committee of the CPPCC.
Xiao Shengfang, National People's Congress (NPC) deputy and president of Guangdong Lawyers Association, proposed that live streamers who provide valueless content and violate laws, regulations and public order should be banned and they, along with platforms, should be held accountable for legal responsibilities, according to the publication.
