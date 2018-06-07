China's willing to boost imports if US meets half-way on trade

China reiterated that it is willing to expand imports from the US if the world’s two largest economies “meet half-way” in trade negotiations.

The two countries had “deep and detailed” talks on agricultural and energy products last week, while those details are subject to confirmation, Gao Feng, a spokesman for the Ministry of Commerce, said at a regular briefing Thursday in

Gao said that China doesn’t want to escalate trade tensions with the US, and that boosting imports is an established strategy.

The comments come after reports that China has offered to boost purchases of by about $25 billion this year ahead of a mid-June deadline for imposing tariffs on Chinese imports.

US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross was in earlier this month for the third round of high-level negotiations, which focused on China agreeing to buy more US energy and farming produce.

Gao didn’t comment on any specific Chinese offer during the talks.

China said after that round that all commitments made so far will be withdrawn if President Donald Trump carries out his threat to impose tariffs.

The Trump administration has made reducing the deficit in goods trade with China and other nations one of its most important policy goals.

While it has imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from across the world, riling up allies in Europe, Asia and Canada, it has yet to enact any of the China-specific levies it has threatened.