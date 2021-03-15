China says economy could rebound sharply in first-quarter from year earlier

-
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's economy could rebound sharply during the first quarter from a year earlier, a spokeswoman for the statistics bureau said on Monday.
Liu Aihua also told reporters at a briefing that there are still imbalances in the economic recovery and that China needs to step up support for consumption.
