China says government to set prices for after-school classes

-
ALSO READ
Chinese tutoring firms could spin-off units, boost non-academic tutoring
China: Parents and teachers are divided amid crackdown on private tutoring
ByteDance furloughs hundreds after China's tutoring crackdown
Reports about deal talks with edtech giant Byju's false, says Vedantu
Assam Assembly polls: 18 all women polling stations in Sivasagar district
-
China said local governments should set the fees for after-school tutoring institutions that offer compulsory education subjects, another step in the country’s efforts to overhaul the private education sector.
Local governments should establish benchmark fees and floating ranges, and include them in pricing catalogs, according to a notice from the National Development and Reform Commission. Price increases from the standard level will be capped at 10%. Local governments need to release their standard price for private tutors and related polices by the end of 2021.
Beijing unveiled a sweeping overhaul of its private education sector in July, banning companies that teach school curriculums from making profits or raising outside capital. It also banned any tutoring for school subjects during vacations or holidays.
The shares of companies such as TAL Education Group, New Oriental Education & Technology Group and Gaotu Techedu Inc., once stock market darlings, have all tumbled.
Other key points from the notice:
After-school class providers should not spend more than 3% of revenue earned from classes on advertising
Classes should be categorized under three broad types: those with fewer than 10 students, those with 10 to 35 people, and those with more than 35
Standard classes should last 30 minutes online, physical lessons should run 45 minutes
Local governments should tighten supervision around rules on collecting tuition fees
Class brochures, teachers’ certificates and financial performance reports should be submitted for government review annually
That was a dizzying reversal after the education sector had surged from robust demand and drawn funding from venture capital firms and public investors. The out-of-school education system had been “severely hijacked by capital,” according to an article posted on the site of the Ministry of Education.
Officials have said the goal is to promote equality and decrease the burden of education on children. It coincides with Beijing’s efforts to increase the birth rate as the country faces demographic challenges.
The NDRC also called for education institutions to improve their disclosure of class content and charging practices, while local governments organize and implement the new standards.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU