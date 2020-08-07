JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan to benefit China: Report
Business Standard

China says it firmly opposes Trump's orders against TikTok, WeChat

China will defend the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese businesses, foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said

Topics
China | TikTok | WeChat

Reuters  |  Beijing 

Donald Trump, TikTok,
Donald Trump banning US transactions with the Chinese owners of TikTok and WeChat

China's foreign ministry on Friday said that it firmly opposes executive orders announced by US President Donald Trump on Thursday banning US transactions with the Chinese owners of messaging app WeChat and video-sharing app TikTok.

ALSO READ: US TikTok ban: Why Facebook, Google should be worried by Trump's moves

China will defend the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese businesses, foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a media briefing.
First Published: Fri, August 07 2020. 14:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU