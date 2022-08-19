China sentences tycoon to 13 years, fines firm $8.1 billion: Report

-
ALSO READ
Chinese govt fights economic slump, prioritises costly 'zero Covid'
Canada says China bars diplomats from Canadian tycoon trial: Official
Shanghai hospital bears the brunt of China's Covid-19 response
China tries to limit economic blow of Shanghai shutdown due to Covid surge
China's top political advisory seeks supervision of live streaming industry
-
A Shanghai court on Friday sentenced Chinese-Canadian billionaire Xiao Jianhua, not seen in public since 2017, to 13 years in jail and fined his Tomorrow Holdings conglomerate 55.03 billion yuan ($8.1 billion), a record in China.
Xiao and Tomorrow Holdings were charged with illegally siphoning away public deposits, betraying the use of entrusted property, and the illegal use of funds and bribery, the Shanghai First Intermediate Court said.
It added the punishment was mitigated because both had admitted their crimes and cooperated in recovering illegal gains and in restoring losses. Xiao and Tomorrow have ‘severely violated a financial management order’, the court said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU