G7 sanctions to target key industries helping Russia's war: White House
Business Standard

China set to overhaul financial system giving Xi Jinping more control

Authorities are considering reviving the long-disbanded Central Financial Work Commission to allow the ruling Communist Party to assert more control over financial policy, according to sources

Topics
China | Xi Jinping | finance sector

Bloomberg 

Chinese leader Xi Jinping, China President
Chinese leader Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to bring decision-making of the financial system further under his control with the likely revival of a powerful committee to coordinate financial policy and the possible appointment of a key ally in a top position at the central bank.

Authorities are considering reviving the long-disbanded Central Financial Work Commission to allow the ruling Communist Party to assert more control over financial policy, according to sources. Ding Xuexiang, Xi’s chief of staff, is set to become the head of the entity.

He Lifeng — who is expected to replace Liu He as China’s vice premier responsible for economic policy in a government reshuffle next month — is also being considered for the role of party secretary at the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), the Wall Street Journal reported.

The appointment and potential overhaul of China’s financial regulatory regime would put decision-making over key economic policies in fewer hands and centralise it under Xi, while also highlighting the strategic importance of China’s $60 trillion financial sector.

A vice premier holding a senior position at the PBOC would also elevate its role in financial regulation.

The appointments have yet to be finalised, and plenty could still shuffle around ahead of the National People’s Congress next month.

No nominees have been formally announced.

First Published: Fri, February 24 2023. 23:59 IST

