China suspends visas for South Koreans in apparent retaliatory move

China suspended visas Tuesday for South Koreans to come to the country for tourism or business in apparent retaliation for COVID-19 testing requirements on Chinese travellers.

Topics
China | South Korea | Coronavirus Tests

AP  |  Beijing 

A brief notice posted online by the Chinese Embassy. (Photo: Reuters)
A brief notice posted online by the Chinese Embassy. (Photo: Reuters)

A brief notice posted online by the Chinese Embassy in Seoul said the ban would apply until South Korea lifted its discriminatory measures on entrance by China to the country.

No other details were given, although China has threatened to take retaliation against countries that require travellers from China to show a negative test result for COVID-19 taken within the previous 48 hours.

China requires the same measures for travellers coming into the country. Beijing has been accused by the World Health Organisation of withholding data on the state of the outbreak in China.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, January 10 2023. 12:35 IST

