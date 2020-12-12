China Telecom, Huawei face US agency action to secure national security

The US Federal Communi-cations Commission moved against marquee Chinese Techno-logies and China Telecom, continuing a series of rulings aimed at protecting national security from Beijing.

The agency in 5-0 votes ordered carriers to remove equipment made by Huawei, and commenced a proceeding asking whether to end China Telecom (Americas) permission to operate in the US. “We do so for good reason,” FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said after the vote.



Security agencies contend the company hasn’t complied with cybersecurity and privacy laws, and provides opportunities for Chinese state-sponsored economic espionage and disruption of US communications traffic, Pai said. The company is owned by the Chinese government, he added.