JUST IN
A million yen per child to leave Tokyo: Japan's offer to families
Beijing threatens to respond against 'unacceptable' Covid measures
Bird flu cases reach record high in Japan, hit 54 this season, says govt
Boosters limit Omicron transmission in Californian prisons, finds study
First tanker vessel with shipment of LNG from US arrives in Germany
World markets mostly gain ahead of Federal Reserve report, US jobs data
Ukraine says Russia plans tactical shift using more Iranian drones
Brazil prepares to bury soccer legend Pele in city he made soccer Mecca
China has unilaterally tried to change LAC: Jaishankar on recent clash
Those enjoying permanent membership not in hurry to see UN reforms: EAM
You are here: Home » International Â» News Â» Others
South Korea fines Tesla $2.2 million for EV range exaggeration: Report
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

China threatens tit for tat over Covid-19 curbs on its travellers

Up to 70% of Shanghai population infected with coronavirus: Top doctor

Topics
China | Coronavirus | World Health Organization

Agencies  |  Beijing 

airports, passengers, flight, air travel
Representational image

Piqued by several countries, including India, clamping curbs on Chinese travellers amid the massive surge of Covid in the country, China on Tuesday said the restrictions are discriminatory and warned of reciprocal countermeasures.

The US, Australia, Canada, India, Israel, Malaysia, Morocco, Qatar, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and several EU countries have asked travellers from China to take a Covid-19 test prior to boarding their flights, while Morocco has banned Chinese travellers from entering the country.

Asked at a media briefing here about the restrictions on Chinese travellers, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning went on the offensive saying “we do not believe the entry restriction measures some countries have taken against China are science-based”.

“Some of these measures are disproportionate and simply unacceptable. We firmly reject using Covid measures for political purposes and will take corresponding measures in response to varying situations via the principle of reciprocity,” she said.

The rise in the infections in China comes after stringent restrictions were abruptly loosened in the country following widespread protests in the country. At least 70 percent of Shanghai's population may have been infected with Covid amid China’s massive surge in infections, said Chen Erzhen, vice-president at Ruijin Hospital and a member of Shanghai’s Covid expert advisory pane, state media reported.

WHO advisors call for ’realistic’ data

Leading scientists advising the World Health Organization (WHO) said they wanted a “more realistic picture” about the Covid-19 situation from China’s top experts at a key meeting on Tuesday as worries grow about the rapid spread of the virus. The WHO invited Chinese scientists to a virtual closed meeting with its technical advisory group on viral evolution. PTI

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on China

First Published: Tue, January 03 2023. 23:43 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU