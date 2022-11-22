China trying to revive ties with the US via the Wall Street route: Report

-
China is reportedly trying to reset ties with the United States of America (USA) through Wall Street. Days before the meeting between Xi Jinping and Joe Biden at the G20 Summit in Indonesia, a Chinese delegation of policy advisors and business executives met with their US counterparts in New York, as reported by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ).
The meeting was organised by 97 years old American businessman Maurice Greenberg, also known as Hank. According to WSJ, Greenberg is considered to be an "old friend of China" by many Chinese leaders. He is a former American International Group CEO and World War II veteran. Currently, he is the chief executive of the insurance and investment firm CV Starr & Co.
The relations between the two countries have been at the lowest point in decades since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. The two countries have often sparred over the issue of the origin of the virus as well as China's human rights record. Also, China's military and economic pressure on Taiwan has been a bone of contention.
Jinping approved the trip, reports WSJ.
Moreover, it was organised by a think tank, Chinese People's Institute of Foreign Affairs. This thank tank is affiliated with China's foreign ministry.
Greenback has long supported good bilateral relations between the US and China. In July, he announced the setting up of a group of US business and policy leaders to help "re-establish a constructive bilateral dialogue", WSJ added.
At the end of the meeting, the Chinese delegation also offered to hold bilateral meetings in China in 2023.
