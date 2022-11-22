JUST IN
Biden approves emergency declaration for New York after historic snowfall
COP27 loss and damage fund: Is India a net loser?
Global intellectual property filings touch record levels in 2021: UN
Tsunami warning as magnitude 7 earthquake strikes Solomon Islands
Two arrested after Twitter posts threat to 'shoot up a synagogue'
Russia and Belarus sign agreement for spent nuclear fuel management
At least 36 killed in fire at workshop in central China's Henan province
Auditors in Iraq uncover $2.5 billion tax fraud from nation's authority
War for talent, inflation spark highest pay hikes since 2007: Study
Arunachal CM Khandu dedicates renovated Tawang war memorial to the nation
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Australia approves FTA with India; to implement on mutually agreed date
Business Standard

China trying to revive ties with the US via the Wall Street route: Report

Days before the meeting between Xi Jinping and Joe Biden at the G20 Summit in Indonesia, a Chinese delegation of policy advisors and business executives met with their US counterparts in New York

Topics
China | USA | G20 meeting

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

G20
Photo: Reuters

China is reportedly trying to reset ties with the United States of America (USA) through Wall Street. Days before the meeting between Xi Jinping and Joe Biden at the G20 Summit in Indonesia, a Chinese delegation of policy advisors and business executives met with their US counterparts in New York, as reported by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

The meeting was organised by 97 years old American businessman Maurice Greenberg, also known as Hank. According to WSJ, Greenberg is considered to be an "old friend of China" by many Chinese leaders. He is a former American International Group CEO and World War II veteran. Currently, he is the chief executive of the insurance and investment firm CV Starr & Co.

The relations between the two countries have been at the lowest point in decades since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. The two countries have often sparred over the issue of the origin of the virus as well as China's human rights record. Also, China's military and economic pressure on Taiwan has been a bone of contention.

Jinping approved the trip, reports WSJ.

Moreover, it was organised by a think tank, Chinese People's Institute of Foreign Affairs. This thank tank is affiliated with China's foreign ministry.

Greenback has long supported good bilateral relations between the US and China. In July, he announced the setting up of a group of US business and policy leaders to help "re-establish a constructive bilateral dialogue", WSJ added.

At the end of the meeting, the Chinese delegation also offered to hold bilateral meetings in China in 2023.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on China

First Published: Tue, November 22 2022. 14:11 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.