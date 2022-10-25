JUST IN
Economy
Chinese firm shares slump in US as President Xi Jinping starts third term

Shares of Chinese firms listed in the US have slumped on concerns that President Xi Jinping will continue with his ideology-driven approach at the cost of economic growth

IANS  |  Beijing 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Shares of Chinese firms listed in the US have slumped on concerns that President Xi Jinping will continue with his ideology-driven approach at the cost of economic growth.

Chinese technology giants Alibaba and Baidu fell by over 12 per cent in New York, the BBC reported.

Investors fear the world's second largest economy will be held back by its tough Covid-19 restrictions.

One analyst said Beijing was in a "tug-of-war" between measures to boost growth and its zero-Covid policies.

On Monday, shares in technology giant Alibaba closed 12.5 per cent lower on the New York Stock Exchange, after hitting a 52-week low earlier in the day.

Internet company Baidu lost 12.6 per cent, while e-commerce platform Pinduoduo plunged by almost 25 per cent.

It comes after China's ruling Communist Party wrapped up its twice-a-decade congress on Sunday.

During the week-long event President Xi, who secured a historic third term in charge, offered no timeline for the easing of the country's strict measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The zero Covid policies have seen some of China's biggest cities being put into lockdown, including the financial, manufacturing and shipping hub of Shanghai.

China's economy is facing "policy stimulus and multiple growth headwinds including Covid restrictions, a property market downturn and slowing exports," Minyue Liu from BNP Paribas Asset Management told the BBC.

"We expect the (Chinese) government to face continued domestic pressure on its zero-Covid policy," she said

--IANS

san/ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, October 25 2022. 15:59 IST


