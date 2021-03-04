Chinese hackers targeted groups via server software, says Microsoft

A China-linked cyber-espionage group has been remotely plundering email inboxes using freshly discovered flaws in mail server software, the company and outside researchers said on Tuesday — an example of how commonly used programs can be exploited to cast a wide net online.

In a blog post, said the hacking campaign made use of four previously undetected vulnerabilities in different versions of the software and was the work of a group it dubs HAFNIUM, which it described as a state-sponsored entity operating out of China.

In a separate blog post, cyber-security firm Volexity said that in January it had seen the hackers use one of the vulnerabilities to remotely steal “the full contents of several user mailboxes.”



