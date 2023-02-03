JUST IN
Australia to remove British monarch from banknotes, says report
Will Smith should be forgiven for Oscar slap, says Serena Williams
Japan's crime rate increases for 1st time in 20 years due to Covid-19
Russia planning offensive on Feb 24, says Ukraine's defence minister
Biden administration recommends allowing major oil project in Alaska
EU unveils green industry deal to compete with US' Inflation Reduction Act
Biden believes iCET key for US, India to create technology ecosystem
India, US keen to conclude $3 billion MQ-9B predator armed drones deal
Russia eyeing eastern Ukraine push; Kyiv targets graft as war nears 1 yr
King Charles III won't appear on new Australian bank notes: Central bank
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Australia to remove British monarch from banknotes, says report
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Chinese surveillance balloon spotted over Western US airspace: Pentagon

A senior defense official told Pentagon reporters that the U.S. has very high confidence it is a Chinese high-altitude balloon and it was flying over sensitive sites to collect information

Topics
United States | US China | Pentagon

AP  |  Washington 

us-china, us, china, america, united states

The US is tracking a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that has been spotted over US airspace for a couple days, but the Pentagon decided not to shoot it down due to risks of harm for people on the ground, officials said Thursday.

A senior defense official told Pentagon reporters that the U.S. has very high confidence it is a Chinese high-altitude balloon and it was flying over sensitive sites to collect information. One of the places the balloon was spotted was Montana, which is home to one of the nation's three nuclear missile silo fields at Malmstrom Air Force Base.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive information.

The Pentagon announcement comes days before Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to travel to China. It's not clear if this will affect his travel plans, which the State Department has not formally announced.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on United States

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 06:52 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.