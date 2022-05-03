Civilians from Mariupol steel plant reach Ukrainian-held city: UN

-
ALSO READ
Russian airstrikes destroy Vinnytsia airport in Central Ukraine amid war
Crude oil price soars to $113 a barrel as Russia-Ukraine conflict worsens
3rd round of Russia-Ukraine talks end with no significant results: Report
Next round of talks between Russia and Ukraine on Monday: Ukraine official
World Bank approves $723 mn loans, grants for Ukraine amid Russia invasion
-
The first convoy of civilians to escape a decimated steel plant in Mariupol reached relative safety in a Ukrainian-controlled city on Tuesday.
The United Nations said 127 civilians evacuated from the plant and a nearby town arrived in Zaporizhzhia.
Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk told reporters Tuesday that a few hundred civilians remain at the plant.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian defenders of the plant said Russian forces have started to storm the the last pocket of resistance.
The move comes almost two weeks after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his military not to storm the plant, but rather block it off.
The deputy commander of the Azov Regiment that is holed up in the Azovstal steel plant confirmed that Russian forces have started to storm the plant on Tuesday.
Asked about reports in Ukrainian media that the plant was being stormed, Sviatoslav Palamar said: It is true.
Earlier Tuesday, Mariupol patrol police chief Mykhailo Vershinin was quoted by Ukrainian television as saying that the Russian military have started to storm the plant in several places.
Denys Shlega, a commander of a brigade of Ukraine's National Guard also at Azovstal, also said the enemy is trying to storm the Azovstal plant with significant forces using armoured vehicles.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU