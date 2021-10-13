Coal prices rise to record in China as floods keep supplies tight

-
ALSO READ
China's coal hub broadens output freeze amid heavy rain, floods
China digs in on coal, crude oil gains as energy crisis deepens
71 dead in lightning strikes in several states; flash floods in Himachal
Death toll from floods in western and southern Germany exceeds 100
Flash floods hit Bavaria as European death toll climbs to over 180
-
A dramatic surge in coal prices in China is beginning to cool as top production hubs recover from the impact of floods, signalling a reprieve in the nation’s energy crisis. Most coal mines shuttered as a result of heavy rainfall in northern China’s Shanxi province have now resumed operations, while output is improving in the neighbouring Shaanxi hub. Daily production in Ordos, Inner Mongolia jumped to the highest rate this year in recent days, according to analysts at CCI. Coal futures on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange pared gains Wednesday after earlier rising about 9 per cent to a new intra-day record of 1,640 yuan ($254.30) a ton. The most-active contract, which jumped almost 20 per cent in the previous two sessions, traded 5 per cent higher at the midday trading break. China’s coal shortage “may ease during October but the country still needs more supplies for December and January when the weather could be the coldest,” Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Michelle Leung said in a Tuesday note. Local mines have pledged to lift output and imports from suppliers including Indonesia will also likely rise, she said. The squeeze on coal supply, along with high prices of the commodity and alternative fuels like natural gas, has prompted an energy crisis that’s seen power cuts at factories and industrial plants in most of the country. China mines and burns more than half the world’s supply, and the fuel accounts for more than 60 per cent of the country’s electricity generation. Even with production resuming from mines, power demand is expected to grow as China enters its winter heating season.
Energy-intensive industries could continue to face a slowdown through the rest of the year, according to UBS Group.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU