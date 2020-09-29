Coco-Cola teams up with Molson Coors to sell new alcoholic beverage

-
ALSO READ
Coca-Cola to cut thousands of jobs, reduce biz units as Covid-19 hits sales
Coca-Cola offers buyouts to 4,000 US workers, plans to streamline operation
SC slaps Rs 5 lakh fine on petitioner seeking ban on Coca Cola, Thums Up
New Coca-Cola India head Sanket Ray has a task cut out for him
Coca-Cola restructures global ops; India upgraded to operating unit
-
With the help of Molson Coors, Coca-Cola will start selling the hard stuff hard seltzer, that is.
The companies said the new alcoholic beverage will come in the form of Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, which they hope to have on store shelves in the first half of 2021.
The hard seltzer will come in four flavors: Tangy Lemon Lime, Exotic Pineapple, Strawberry Guava and Tropical Mango.
Molson Coors, which has two other seltzer brands in its portfolio, will handle the marketing, sales and distribution of the alcohol-infused mineral water, a product that has seen massive growth in the U.S. recently.
IWSR Drinks Market Analysis, a data firm, said sales of hard seltzers like White Claw and Truly jumped more than 200per cent last year to $1.5 billion.
The data firm said late last year that it expects consumption of hard seltzer to triple by 2023.
Coke bought the 125-year-old Topo Chico brand in 2017 for $220 million.
It's among more than 500 brands the Atlanta-based beverage giant owns, having diversified over the years as consumers cut back their sugary soda drinking due to health concerns.
Coke was likely looking to get into the booming hard seltzer market before its revenue plunged 28 per cent in the second quarter due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Half of Coca-Cola's sales come from stadiums, movie theaters and other places where people gather in large numbers venues that have mostly shut down during the pandemic.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU