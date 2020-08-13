Colour code: Does Kamala Harris see herself as Indian? Or as a black?

Almost a year ago, in September 2019, Narendra Modi attended a huge meeting at Houston, Texas, organised by the Indian diaspora, where he took President Donald Trump by the hand and roared: “Abki baar, Trump Sarkar”. His prediction may turn out to be right.

If not, India faces the prospects of a White House that could be prickly to it — for many reasons. With Democrat candidate for the US presidency, Joe Biden, having settled on the feisty, tough Kamala Harris to be his running mate, Chennai’s Besant Nagar might be ecstatic that a local girl has made good. ...