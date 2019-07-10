Connaught Place 9th most expensive office location, Hong Kong gets top spot

-
ALSO READ
Japan's Sumitomo buys land in Bandra Kurla Complex for Rs 2,238 crore
CBDT gets down to build office in Mumbai after PM's Office intervenes
Can Hong Kong protect its 'freedom'?
From Blackstone to GIC, a dozen firms line up for Citibank's BKC property
Raheja to buy Citibank property in Mumbai's BKC for Rs 400 crore
-
Connaught Place, the capital’s beloved destination, has emerged as the 9th most expensive office location in the world – ahead of some of the traditionally costlier locations like London, Singapore and Shanghai.
While Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex and Nariman Point featured at the 27th and 40th spot, six out of the top 10 most expensive locations are from Asia. While the Asia-Pacific region witnessed the steepest hike year-on-year in office rentals in January-March 2019, rentals in Dubai fell significantly.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU