Connaught Place 9th most expensive office location, Hong Kong gets top spot

Business Standard

The Asia-Pacific region witnessed the steepest hike year-on-year in office rentals in January-March 2019

Arnab Dutta 

Connaught Place, the capital’s beloved destination, has emerged as the 9th most expensive office location in the world – ahead of some of the traditionally costlier locations like London, Singapore and Shanghai.

While Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex and Nariman Point featured at the 27th and 40th spot, six out of the top 10 most expensive locations are from Asia. While the Asia-Pacific region witnessed the steepest hike year-on-year in office rentals in January-March 2019, rentals in Dubai fell significantly.

First Published: Wed, July 10 2019. 21:57 IST

