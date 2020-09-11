Coronavirus can directly invade your brain, reveals new US study

JUST IN
BP spending $1.1 billion to enter offshore wind market with Equinor
Headaches, confusion and delirium experienced by some Covid-19 patients could be the result of the coronavirus directly invading the brain, according to a study published Wednesday.

The research is still preliminary — but offers several new lines of evidence to support what was previously a largely untested theory.

According to the paper, which was led by Yale immunologist Akiko Iwasaki, the virus is able to replicate inside the brain, and its presence starves nearby brain cells of oxygen, though the prevalence of this is not yet clear.

