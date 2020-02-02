Coronavirus outbreak: India reports second case, suspends e-visa for China

India on Sunday reported a second case of The individual, a student of Wuhan University, had returned from China recently. “The patient has tested positive for the virus and has been kept in isolation in a hospital. The person is stable and is being closely monitored,” a government statement said.

Meanwhile, one patient has been tested negative in Haryana, and reports of four are awaited in Chandigarh.

China ramped up measures to contain the epidemic as the first death from the illness was reported outside the country.

A 44-year-old Chinese man from the central city of Wuhan travelled to the Philippines and died on Saturday in a hospital in Manila, the Philippines Department of Health said.

Some 304 people have died in China, the country’s National Health Commission said on Sunday. Beijing is facing mounting isolation as countries introduce travel restrictions and airlines suspend flights, risking worsening a slowdown. Over 2,590 infections were confirmed on Saturday in the country.

India on Sunday temporarily suspended the e-visa facility for Chinese travellers and foreigners residing in China.

China’s central bank said it would inject a hefty 1.2 trillion yuan ($173.8 billion) worth of liquidity into the markets via reverse repo operations on Monday, as the country prepares to reopen its stock markets.

The government also said it will help firms that produce vital goods resume work as soon as possible, state broadcaster CCTV reported, citing a meeting chaired by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.

In Beijing, some malls stayed open during the extended holiday, but staff wearing surgical masks stood outside shops offering to take customers’ temperatures. Many other stores and cafés in the capital and other cities chose to close.

“We can't work and have no income. I would rather work than stay at home and do nothing” said a 32-year-old restaurant worker Wu Caixia in Beijing. Some meal deliveries in Shanghai and Beijing have started to arrive with a note showing the temperatures of the workers that prepared, packaged and delivered the food — to reassure customers they are not sick — according to residents and social media postings.

China’s Evergrande Group, the nation’s third-largest property developer, said in an internal note it would extend its Lunar New Year holiday to February 16, and suspend construction work at all of its 1,246 sites until February 20.

Opec and non-Opec’s joint technical committee have scheduled a meeting over February 4-5 in Vienna to assess the impact of the virus on oil demand, sources told Reuters.

In what seems as a breakthrough, Thai doctors have seen success in treating severe cases with a combination of medications for flu and HIV, with initial results showing vast improvement 48 hours after applying the treatment, they claimed.





