Coronavirus will cost banks over $2 trillion in losses on loans: S&P Global

-
ALSO READ
S&P to weigh agri reforms, easing of bad loan for future India ratings
Coronavirus crisis to hit Indian, Chinese, Indonesian banks hard, says S&P
Weak assets of Indian banks may shoot up to 14% by March 2021: S&P
Covid-19 impact: S&P slashes India's FY21 growth forecast to 1.8%
SoftBank's creditworthiness under pressure despite raising $41 bn: S&P
-
The coronavirus crisis will cost banks across the world a combined $2.1 trillion in losses on loans by the end of next year, credit ratings agency S&P Global estimated on Thursday.
This year is expected to see a $1.3 trillion hit, more than double the 2019 level, S&P predicted. Around 60% of the losses are likely to be in Asia-Pacific it added, though the highest relative increases -- more than double on average compared with 2019 -- will occur in North America and Western Europe.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU