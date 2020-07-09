Coronavirus will cost banks over $2 trillion in losses on loans: S&P Global

JUST IN
Trump can't conceal financial records from prosecutor: US Supreme Court
Reuters  |  London 

Canara Bank and Punjab National Bank have up to 30 per cent of their loan book under moratorium
This year is expected to see a $1.3 trillion hit, more than double the 2019 level

The coronavirus crisis will cost banks across the world a combined $2.1 trillion in losses on loans by the end of next year, credit ratings agency S&P Global estimated on Thursday.

This year is expected to see a $1.3 trillion hit, more than double the 2019 level, S&P predicted. Around 60% of the losses are likely to be in Asia-Pacific it added, though the highest relative increases -- more than double on average compared with 2019 -- will occur in North America and Western Europe.
First Published: Thu, July 09 2020. 21:02 IST

