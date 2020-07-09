Coronavirus will cost banks over $2 trillion in losses on loans: S&P Global

The crisis will cost across the world a combined $2.1 trillion in losses on by the end of next year, credit ratings agency S&P Global estimated on Thursday.

This year is expected to see a $1.3 trillion hit, more than double the 2019 level, S&P predicted. Around 60% of the losses are likely to be in Asia-Pacific it added, though the highest relative increases -- more than double on average compared with 2019 -- will occur in North America and Western Europe.