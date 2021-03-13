Court ruling suspends US restriction on investment in China's Xiaomi

-
ALSO READ
Xiaomi says legal complaint against US to protect its interests
China's smartphone maker Xiaomi raises $3.9 billion in an equity deal
FTSE Russell says will delete Xiaomi from global indexes on US order
US blacklists Xiaomi: Tech corp refutes Chinese military affiliation claim
Trump admin adds China's Comac, Xiaomi to Chinese military blacklist
-
A U.S. federal judge on Friday temporarily blocked the Department of Defense from forcing American investors to divest holdings in Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp on the grounds the company has ties to China's military.
The Defense Department, under the Trump administration in mid-January, added Xiaomi and eight other firms to a list that requires Americans to sell their interests in the firms by a deadline. The restrictions were set to go into effect next week.
Xiaomi in late January filed a complaint in a Washington court seeking to be removed from the list, calling its inclusion "unlawful and unconstitutional" and arguing it was not controlled by the People's Liberation Army.
U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras in Washington, D.C., said on Friday that the court "concludes that defendants have not made the case that the national security interests at stake here are compelling."
Xiaomi and the Defense Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU