Covid-19: China lockdowns costing $46 billion a month, say experts

-
ALSO READ
Hong Kong public gears up to vote as new election laws comes in effect
Hong Kong Alliance hits back at Lam for striking group from firms' registry
Hong Kong election under new law marks culmination of Beijing's campaign
Hong Kong independence activist Leung released from prison after 4 years
Hong Kong Covid-19 cases cross 1 million amid fifth wave of disease
-
China’s Covid lockdowns are likely costing the country at least $46 billion a month, or 3.1 per cent of GDP, in lost economic output, and the impact could double if more cities tighten restrictions.
That’s a minimum estimate from Zheng Michael Song, an economist at the Chinese University of Hong Kong based on the assumption that cities generating about 20 per cent of China’s gross domestic product are currently imposing targeted lockdowns. That cost would double if those areas had to follow Shanghai and impose stricter policies requiring most residents to remain at home. The 3.1 per cent estimate — equivalent to 295 billion yuan ($46.3 billion) — is “conservative,” he added, as it doesn’t include the effect on incomes through inflation.
Song and his team use data on the location of nearly 2 million trucks which crisscross China, and whose movements are highly correlated with local economic activity. A strict lockdown in Shanghai alone could reduce China’s real GDP by 4 per cent, Song and his co-authors estimate.
If China’s four largest cities all underwent a strict lockdown together, national inflation-adjusted GDP would fall 12 per cent for the duration of the shutdowns.
A worst case scenario would be a lockdown of all cities for one month, which would cut national GDP by 53 per cent over that period.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU