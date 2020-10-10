Covid-19 crisis: 100,000 cases in Europe in a day; emergency in Madrid

-

The Spanish government declared a state of emergency for the Madrid region, as Europe’s leaders step up efforts to contain an unrelenting surge in coronavirus cases across the continent.
Europe surpassed 100,000 daily reported Covid-19 cases for the first time, after countries, such as Spain, France, Russia, Romania, and the UK saw no respite in the mounting number of infections every day.
Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez’s government made the decision at a special Cabinet meeting on Friday as the premier struggled to impose his authority on regional officials who have resisted his calls for restrictions on movement.
In UK, the situation further worsened. More than 1,800 students and staff from universities across the northeast of England, currently under tougher localised lockdowns, have tested positive for coronavirus over the past week.
Authorities in Moscow have considering closing bars and nightclubs to halt a second coronavirus wave.
Closer home, Sri Lanka ordered closure of bars, restaurants, casinos, nightclubs, and spas.
In Nepal, Covid cases crossed 100,000 mark.
