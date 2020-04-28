Covid-19 Factoid: For 5 states, half their cases are in just one district

The global number of confirmed cases has now crossed the three-million mark, and the death toll stands at 207,895. A little less than 30 per cent of all confirmed cases have now recovered. In a positive trend, the proportion of fatalities in total closed cases has fallen a little – from 20 per cent since the start of this month to 19 per cent now.

In India, there now are 27,977 confirmed cases of coronavirus, and the number of deaths is close to the 900 mark. Almost 23 per cent of all reported cases have been cured so far.

Here are some data trends to help you understand the present pandemic situation better:

1. Significant drop in number of daily deaths globally

In a piece of positive news, there has been a significant decline in the number of deaths reported across the world daily. At 3,751, the lowest daily toll this month, the number has almost halved from Saturday’s toll of 6,069.

The daily death toll had been over 6,000 for five days straight.

2. The second wave of new Covid-19 cases in Brazil

There has been a second wave of fresh infections in the South American country of The country had in mid-April seen a significant drop in active cases, but now there is a fresh spike. In the past seven days, the number of active cases has gone up from 14,000-odd to more than 28,000. has 63,100 confirmed cases, and over 4,000 have died so far. A little less than half of all cases have been cured.

3. These five districts account for more than half the Covid-19 cases in their respective states

In at least five Indian states, more than 50 per cent of all their positive cases have been reported in a single district. In Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, and Jharkhand, more than half the cases are in their respective capitals, while in Madhya Pradesh the hub is Indore. Except Jharkhand, the other four states are among the 10 most affected states of India, with and Gujarat being at the top of the table.