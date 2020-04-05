Covid-19 Factoid: Spain tops US in fatality, and three other data trends

The number of Covid-19 positive cases globally is nearing the 1.2 million mark. Since April 1, three people are getting tested for Covid-19 every two seconds and around ten people are losing their lives every two minutes. The global death toll has now crossed 61,000.

In India, the tally of cases currently stands at over 3,000 and 75 people have died due to Covid-19 so far. The US, the most impacted country, is nearing the 300,000 mark in number of cases, with New York alone registering more than 100,000 cases, even higher than the case tally in Germany, China, France.

More Highlights

surpassed to become the second-most Covid-19-affected country, next only to the US. The case tally for currently stands at over 124,000 and death toll is nearing 12,000.

France had nearly 1,100 news deaths on Saturday, the most among all countries, making its death toll cross the 7,500 mark. The US followed France with more than 700 casualties.

The Big Picture

Deepening of Covid-19 crisis in Iran and Philippines

Iran has so far done 952 tests per million population and around 67 per cent of these samples have tested positive for Covid-19, the highest infection rate among all nations. Iran is followed by the Philippines with a testing ratio of around 48 per million and an infection rate of almost 60 per cent.

The US, with the highest number of Covid-19 cases, has an infection rate of 22 per cent, towards the lower end when compared with The testing ratio for the US currently stands at around 4,000 per million. Back home, India has a low infection rate of around 4 per cent, with 50 tests taking place per million population as on date.





In Asia, the curve is flattening for Japan, Singapore and South Korea

It has been 42 days since Japan crossed 100 Covid-19 cases. Since then, the case tally for Japan has grown around 2,500 times. Similarly, Singapore grew 1,092 times in 34 days since the 100th case was registered. South Korea grew over 9,600 times in 43 days on the same criteria.

Turkey and Iran have witnessed the steepest growth. Iran witnessed 38,000 times growth in cases in 37 days, while Turkey grew 11,000 times in just 15 days. In India, cases grew over 2,500 times in 20 days since it registered 100 cases.





Sudden rise in the UK’s fatality rate

The United Kingdom’s death rate has doubled in just ten days. With over 41,000 cases and the death toll of over 3,600, the fatality rate for the UK currently stands at 9.3 per cent, almost double its fatality rate of 4.7 per cent just ten days ago.





Major spike in Covid-19 cases in Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra

Delhi, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra have been the worst affected states in the past five days, each adding upwards of 300 cases. Many of the cases in states like Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh have been linked to the Tablighi Jamaat event at Nizamuddin in the national capital. After this spike, Delhi is now the second-worst-affected state in India, next only to Maharashtra.